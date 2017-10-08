Laval has suspended a plan to paint sidewalks blue and white to caution drivers to slow down, after some residents expressed surprise and confusion over the brightly coloured curbs.

"It's suspended — it's not cancelled," Virginie Dufour, a city councillor, said about the project.

Laval announced plans to paint bright, blue-and-white stripes on the curbs near 220 local parks and 80 elementary schools earlier this year.

It's part of a city-wide effort to get motorists to slow down in residential areas.

So far, 60 per cent of the sidewalks have been painted, Dufour said.

She said the city plans to survey residents about how they feel about the stripes and check their effectiveness before putting down any more paint.

"We implanted other measures like speed humps, for example, and we're doing surveys to gage the opinion of the people living with those measures," she said.

Residents have called her with positive comments, and to ask for the stripes to be painted in their own neighbourhoods, Dufour said.

'More like a race track'

But not all Laval residents see the bright stripes as a positive thing.

"It's more like a race track than having a calming effect on people," Chomedey resident Tom James told CBC Montreal in August.

"It's obviously very loud in terms of colour. It's striking, I don't find it calming at all."

Dufour said the city hopes to finish its survey as quickly as possible, but she did not say how long it might take.