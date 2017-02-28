Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a native of Mont Saint-Hilaire, Que., and former member of the McGill Redmen, has signed a five-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The deal is worth a reported $41.25 million US.

The move ends Duvernay-Tardif's four-year, $2.35-million rookie deal, which still had a year remaining.

It has been a meteoric rise for the 25 year old, and the converted defensive lineman has done it while continuing to study medicine at McGill University.

Kansas City selected the six-foot-five, 321-pound offensive lineman in the sixth round, 200th overall, of the 2014 NFL draft from McGill.

Duvernay-Tardif made the Chiefs' 53-man roster as a rookie but didn't play. Dubbed "Canadian Doctor" and "Larry" by his teammates, Duvernay-Tardif became a starter in 2015, playing 13 games before making a career-best 14 starts this year — playing every game he dressed for.

The Chiefs finished atop the AFC West with a 12-4 record to secure the No. 2 playoff seed in the AFC. But their season ended bitterly as the Pittsburgh Steelers edged Kansas City 18-16 in a divisional playoff contest.

Earlier this month, Duvernay-Tardif returned to Montreal to continue his medical school studies and expects to complete his medical degree in 2018.