1 dead after suspicious fire razes LaSalle townhouse

A 61-year-old woman is presumed dead after a five-alarm fire at a LaSalle townhouse Tuesday night.

The flames had already engulfed the building on Bois-des-Caryers Street when firefighters arrived.

After the building was evacuated, a family member notified police officers at the scene that the woman was missing.

Firefighters discovered a body in the debris just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police believe the body is that of the missing woman, though it hasn't been formally identified, said Montreal police Const. Benoit Boisselle.

There are indications the fire was intentionally set. Witnesses reported seeing at least three people running from the scene, Boisselle said.

The Montreal police major crimes unit and arson squad will take over the investigation.

Three homes were destroyed, and a fourth was heavily damaged. About 160 firefighters were called in to fight the fire.