About 20 people are now homeless after fire destroyed a LaSalle apartment building overnight.

The fire started around 2:45 a.m. in an apartment under renovation on the third floor of an Airlie Street building.

The flames quickly spread to the roof and part of the building collapsed.

Only five of the building's 15 units were occupied. Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.