A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was struck twice by at least two different cars in L'Ange-Gardien, northeast of Quebec City, early this morning.

According to Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Christine Coulombe, around 2 a.m. the teenager appeared to be crawling on the ground on Ste-Anne Boulevard when she was hit by a truck. That driver stopped.

As she lay on the road, the girl was hit by another oncoming vehicle, a dark-coloured Nissan Murano. Police are searching for the driver of that car, who left the scene.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police officers are trying to determine why the girl was on the ground to begin with. They are exploring the possibility that she either fell or was hit by a third car.