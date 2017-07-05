Quebec provincial police are investigating a fiery collision in the Lanaudière region early Wednesday that left a woman dead.

The collision between a car and transport truck happened just after midnight on Highway 158 in Saint-Jacques, south of Joliette.

The car caught fire after hitting the truck.

The body of a woman in her 50s was found in the passenger seat of the burned car and the male driver in his 70s was taken to hospital.

The Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit is handling the case.

"The driver is now under police surveillance at the hospital," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

Investigators will interview the man when he has recovered sufficiently, Bilodeau said.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.