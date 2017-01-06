The Canada-U.S. border crossing at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, located 65 kilometres south of Montreal in the Montérégie region, has been evacuated and is closed right now due to a bomb threat.

Sgt. Ingrid Asselin, who speaks for the Sûreté du Québec, says the border was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. Someone phoned in the bomb threat, said Asselin.

"We evacuated the entirety of the buildings," said Canada Border Services Agency spokesman Dominique McNeely.

Police, firefighters and ambulances are at the border as a precautionary measure.

All lanes of Highway 15 in the vicinity and Interstate Highway 87 on the U.S. side of the border are closed until further notice.

Police are asking travellers to avoid the area, as the investigation continues.

"We will try to reopen as soon as possible, but right now the traffic is not passing through," said McNeely.

The CBSA is advising motorists to use alternate border crossings, including Lacolle routes 221, 221 and Hemmingford until further notice.

The Lacolle border crossing is the busiest in the province and is used by about 2 million people annually.