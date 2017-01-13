Joshua Carrier Kenny is charged with breaking and entering, kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy. (SPVM)

More than two years after a man was fatally stabbed in Lachine, Montreal police have made an arrest in the case.

Joshua Carrier Kenny, 26, was arrested Thursday evening in connection with the stabbing death that took place on Nov. 7, 2014.

Carrier Kenny appeared in court Friday and was charged with breaking and entering, kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy.

At the time, the victim, a 49-year-old man who was known to police, was found in a pool of his own blood in front of an apartment building on Thessereault Street.

He died of his injuries in hospital overnight.