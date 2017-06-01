A Lachine daycare owner who was arrested after being accused of mistreating children in her care was released Wednesday evening.

The 59-year-old woman runs Collège des petits anges daycare on 6th Avenue.

Montreal police arrested her Wednesday afternoon after receiving a tip. She was taken to a detention centre for questioning and was released hours later after promising to appear in court at a later date, according to Const. Benoit Boisselle.

Boisselle added the woman will have to abide by certain conditions. She cannot be in charge of a daycare and not to be in a position of authority over children under 16 years old.

It is unclear what charges she may face.

Eight children were in her care when police showed up at the facility Wednesday. The daycare has been closed as police investigate.