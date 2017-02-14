A Quebec coroner has concluded that the balcony collapse in Lachine that killed two men and injured a third was caused by inadequate maintenance work.

Job Nelson Guanish, 23, and Jimmy Diamond Shecanapish, 32, were killed in December 2015 when the third-floor balcony of an apartment building in Lachine collapsed.

Job Nelson Guanish, left, and Jimmy Diamond Shecanapish, right, died when a balcony collapsed in Lachine in December 2015. (Facebook) (Facebook)

A third man, Allan Nabinacaboo, 26, survived the fall. He suffered serious injuries including a crushed pelvis.

In his report, coroner Gilles Sainton said that inspectors sent to the scene after the incident "quickly noticed that repairs had been carried out to the railings and floor support and that some screws to hold the railing in place were too short, and others rusted."

As a result, the railing was not properly anchored to support someone's weight, the report explains.

Inspectors also analysed the 50-year-old building's other balconies. They found that some were missing screws while others had floor supports that were rotting and dangerous.

Repairs on the building's side and back balconies were completed last December. Balconies on the building's facade still need to be fixed. That's expected to be completed by mid-May.