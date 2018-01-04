Gaétan Bourassa, the lawyer for Jean Demaître, the former railway operations manager indicted for his role in the 2013 Lac-Mégantic train disaster, is urging jurors to make a distinction between his client's actions and those of his ex-employer, the Montreal, Maine and Atlantic (MMA) railway.

"'This is the trial of Jean Demaître, not the trial of MMA through Jean Demaître," Bourassa said Thursday in his closing arguments to the jury.

"There is a tremendous difference."

Bourassa also told the jury not to make assumptions about an accused person who chooses not to testify.

Demaître waived his right last month to mount a formal defence, as did the other two men facing charges, former locomotive engineer Thomas Harding and former rail traffic controller Richard Labrie.

The ex-MMA railway employees are each charged with 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death in connection with the train derailment and subsequent explosions — one count for each person that died in the inferno.

Addressing the 14-member jury and Superior Court Justice Gaétan Dumas, Bourassa argued that, as senior management in Quebec for an American company, the extent of Demaître's responsibilities remains unknown.

He then outlined dozens of MMA rules and regulations he said he will use to support his defence of Demaître, and he reminded jurors they will have to differentiate between simple criminal negligence and criminal negligence causing death in deciding upon his client's fate.

The Crown presented its closing arguments Wednesday. Closing arguments continue this afternoon in the Sherbrooke, Que., courtroom.