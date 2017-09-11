The criminal trial for the three men charged in the Lac-Mégantic train derailment that killed 47 people is set to begin this morning with the selection of a bilingual jury.

On trial are engineer and train driver Thomas Harding, train operations manager Jean Demaître and railway traffic controller Richard Labrie from the now defunct Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway.

They are each facing 47 charges of criminal negligence causing death in connection with the runaway train derailment and explosion on July 6, 2013. All three men have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is being held in Sherbrooke, Que., under Quebec Superior Court Judge Gaétan Dumas and is expected to finish by Dec. 21.

How jury selection will work

The first step and challenge in this trial is finding jurors who are impartial, and understand both English and French.

The Lac-Mégantic trial will be entirely bilingual, since Harding is anglophone, while Demaître and Labrie are francophone, so it is crucial that the selected jurors are comfortable and well-versed in both languages.

In this case, potential jurors will likely face a series of questions to test their knowledge of both English and French.

Under the criminal code, a jury must be have a minimum of 10 people to render a verdict, but it is common for 12 people to sit on a jury in case someone has to drop out. A judge may even request selection of up to 14 people for trials expected to last several months.

Of those summoned, some potential jurors may request an exemption for a number of reasons, including age, health, or professional duties.

The train derailment lead to the deaths of 47 people in Lac-Mégantic in July 2013. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

After the exemption portion is complete, potential jurors will then be asked questions to verify their impartiality with the high-profile case.

"It should be known that the criteria is not to know if a person has heard of a case or not, but to know if the person is able to put aside everything they will hear outside of the courtroom and only judge based on the evidence that is presented within the courtroom," said Jean-Pascal Boucher, a spokesperson for Quebec's Director of Penal and Criminal Prosecutions.

It is not known how many people have been summoned for jury duty.

Timeline of procedures: