MMA will not stand trial for criminal negligence in Lac-Mégantic rail disaster

The defunct railway company at the heart of the 2013 Lac-Mégantic disaster will not have to stand trial for criminal negligence causing death, Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) has confirmed.

Following the acquittals of three former Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway (MMA) employees on charges of criminal negligence causing 47 deaths, the DPCP said it no longer believes there is enough evidence to obtain a guilty verdict against MMA, which operated the train.

According to prosecutor Marie-Ève Phaneuf, the provisions in the Criminal Code that cover the criminal liability of companies in cases of alleged negligence are based on the behaviour of the company's employees.

"With their verdict, the jurors sent a message that, by their assessment, the company's agents had not behaved in a manner that markedly deviated from the standard of care that a reasonable person would have adopted under the same circumstances," Phaneuf said.

This decision puts an end to criminal proceedings in connection with the rail disaster that occurred early in the morning of July 6, 2013 when the runaway train derailed, triggering the explosion of several tankers carrying highly volatile crude oil and turning downtown Lac-Mégantic into an inferno. Forty-seven people were killed.