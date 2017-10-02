More than four years after a runaway train exploded in flames and destroyed the centre of the town of Lac-Mégantic, Que., killing 47 residents, the trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the disaster will begin Monday morning.

Crown prosecutors are ready to make their opening statements before Superior Court Justice Gaétan Dumas and a 14-member bilingual jury in Sherbrooke, Que.

Three former Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway employees are on trial:

56-year-old Thomas Harding, the train engineer and conductor on the night of the disaster;

53-year-old Jean Demaître, the operations manager for the railway company;

59-year-old Richard Labrie, the railway traffic controller.

The three men are each charged with 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death, one count for each of the people killed in the explosion.

Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac-Mégantic on July 6, 2013. The centre of the small Quebec town was destroyed and 47 people died. (Reuters)

Proceedings are scheduled to run until just before Christmas.

Thomas Walsh, the defence lawyer for Harding, said there's a chance the trial could run longer than expected because everything will have to happen in both official languages.

Walsh said he and his client will try to do away with some of the translation "to take a quicker rhythm."

"I hope we're through by the end of December, but I don't know," he said.

3 weeks to screen jury

It took three weeks to screen more than a thousand potential jurors for their ability to speak and understand both English and French, assess their impartiality toward the accused and grant exemptions.

The 14 people who will ultimately decide the fates of the three men were sworn in on Friday.

Walsh said he is very happy with the jury, and that his client is anxious for the proceedings to get underway.

"He's afraid like anyone else would be, but he's happy it's finally going to be over one way or the other," said Walsh.

The maximum sentence for a charge of criminal negligence causing death is life in prison.