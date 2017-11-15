As towering flames lit the night sky in the early morning of July 6, 2013, employees of the now-defunct Montreal, Maine and Atlantic railway spoke to each other with growing apprehension, trying to figure out the cause of the blazing inferno which was ravaging downtown Lac-Mégantic.

"The town of Lac-Mégantic is on fire, from the church to the Metro to the river," MMA locomotive engineer Tom Harding is heard saying on audio recordings played to Superior Court Justice Gaétan Dumas and the jury in a Sherbrooke courtroom Wednesday.

"The flames are 200 feet high," Harding tells rail traffic controller Richard Labrie.

Labrie, 59, and Harding, 56, along with former MMA operations manager Jean Demaître, 53, are on trial on 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death in connection with that tragedy.

"It's not us," Labrie says in an earlier conversation to Demaître. "We have a train in Nantes and in Vachon."

"It might be the gas line that blew up," he surmises.

'The flames are 200 feet high,' says Tom Harding0:48

Realization slowly dawns

After about an hour after the initial call, Labrie suggests to Demaître the possibility that the MMA fuel train might be to blame.

"Stop that," replies Demaître, using a French cuss word.

"What I want to know is if it's our train that ran down," says Labrie. "It's stressing the hell out of me."

Demaître then asks if Harding secured his train.

"Yes," says Labrie.

"I f--king hope it's someone else's fault, not ours," says Demaître.

MMA locomotive engineer Tom Harding, right, Jean Demaître, centre, and Richard Labrie, seen here at the time of their arrest on May 13, 2014, are on trial on 47 counts each of criminal negligence causing death. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

'There is no more downtown'

Around 2:30 a.m., a taxi dispatcher from Lac-Mégantic calls Labrie, informing him it's MMA's 74-car fuel train, parked 12 kilometres away at Nantes, which has rolled into downtown Lac-Mégantic, derailed and burst into a raging blaze.

"It's burning like hell, man," says the dispatcher. "There is no more downtown, Richard."

"Calisse," swears Labrie, breathing heavily. "Oh no."

"Dozens and dozens of people are going to die," says the taxi dispatcher.

Labrie is then heard calling Demaître.

"Put on your pants," he tells him. "The train ran down."

"You're kidding me?" says Demaître.

"The train ran down. We're in deep shit, tabarnak," says Demaître. "[Harding] didn't secure it properly."

Tom Harding finds out it's his train

Sometime after 2:30 a.m., Harding calls Labrie from a payphone to get an update.

Labrie tells him it was the fuel train he'd left in Nantes which is burning in Lac-Mégantic.

"No. no. F--k, Tabarnak de tabarnak. It was secure when I left," Harding says. "[Richard], it was secure."

Labrie asks Harding how many handbrakes he applied to the rail cars.

Seven, Harding tells him.

Several conversations later, Harding calls Labrie back from the gas station where he's been waiting, asking what he should do and where he should go.

Labrie tells him he's not sure.

"I don't feel too good right now," Harding tells Labrie.

"I understand," replies Labrie. "Me neither, I don't feel good."

"I can't believe the damage in downtown Mégantic," continues Harding.

"I can't imagine, maybe because I don't want to imagine. I guess it must be f--king hell" says Labrie.

"It is," Harding replies.

Number of handbrakes called into question

In one of the last audio recordings heard by the jury, MMA's former assistant director, Michael Horan, asks Labrie what happened.

Labrie tells him about the initial fire on the locomotive left idling in Nantes the night before, explaining that firefighters had put it out and turned off the engine.

Horan tells Labrie he should have told them to leave the locomotive running.

Labrie is then asked how many handbrakes Harding left on the train. Labrie counts out the handbrakes, for a total of seven.

"Tabarnak, that's not enough," Horan responds.

The trial continues.