It's the long weekend before many go back to school and work full-time and, for some, the last opportunity for a staycation.

As with most holiday weekends, some services in the city are closed — and some are open.

Here's what to expect on Labour Day Monday.

City services

Most city and borough government offices will be closed.

The city's Écocentres will be closed.

Municipal court and all points of service will be closed.

The STM and AMT will be running on normal weekend schedules.

Canada Post will not be delivering or collecting mail on Monday.

Banks will be closed Monday, as well as shopping centres and grocery stores.

Garbage collection will follow its typical schedule.

Attractions and activities

Museums, restaurants, some pharmacies, gas stations and public markets are open, including the Atwater, Jean-Talon, Maisonneuve and Lachine markets.

You'll want to watch where you hit the pumps. Gas prices just shot up to as much as $1.34 per litre of regular gas at many stations in Montreal. Stations outside of Montreal appear to be posting lower prices.

SAQ stores will also be open Monday — except those in shopping centres.

La Ronde and the Montreal Casino will be open on Labour Day.

Arenas, pools, libraries and cultural centres vary according to their boroughs.

The Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard in Ahuntsic-Cartierville will be closed.

The Biodôme, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium at Espace pour la vie will keep their regular hours.