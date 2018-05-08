Skip to Main Content
La Presse to become non-profit entity

Notifications

La Presse to become non-profit entity

A bastion of Quebec journalism, La Presse is undergoing a major change, severing ties with the powerful Desmarais family and becoming a non-profit entity.

Desmarais family will donate $50M to new entity before severing ties

Steve Rukavina · CBC News ·
The cover of La Presse on the day it announced it was ceasing print publications featured a story about the Toronto Star's tablet edition, which it helped create. (Tracey Lindeman/CBC)

A bastion of Quebec journalism, La Presse, is undergoing a major change, severing ties with the powerful Desmarais family and becoming a non-profit entity.

The change, enabled by recent federal legislation, will allow the digital newspaper to accept donations as a source of revenue.



It's a common model in the U.S., where wealthy foundations and donors help bankroll investigative and public interest journalism.

The Desmarais family has owned La Presse for more than 50 years as part of its conglomerate, Power Corporation.

The family will donate $50 million to the new entity before severing ties.

Founded in 1884, the French-language newspaper was created by conservatives who were dissatisfied with then Prime Minister John A. Macdonald. 

In December 2017, the newspaper stopped printing paper copies and went exclusively digital. 

About the Author

Steve Rukavina

Steve Rukavina is a journalist with CBC Montreal.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us