Former MP Claude Patry appears to be an active member of Quebec's secretive far right group, La Meute.

Patry won the Jonquière-Alma riding as part of the NDP's "orange wave" in Quebec in the 2011 election. In 2013 he left to join the Bloc Québécois. He only served one term, ending in 2015.

Patry posted a photo of himself with the La Meute wolf paw logo on his Facebook page earlier this week.

He declined an interview CBC's French-language network, Radio-Canada, about his connections to the controversial group.

His former press attaché, Mario Simard, who spent four years with Patry in the House of Commons, was stunned when he saw the wolf paw on Patry's Facebook page.

"Personally, when I saw it, I worried about being associated with this," Simard said.

La Meute — or Wolf Pack — was founded in the fall of 2015 as the first wave of 25,000 Syrian refugees were being welcomed into Canada.

Since then, the group has attracted more than 43,000 people to a secret Facebook group.

The group appears to limit membership to people who share its concerns about immigration and radical Islam.

La Meute, also known as The Wolf Pack, is one of the most popular and visible groups of Quebec's far right. The Canadian chapter focuses especially on concerns about immigration and radical Islam (CBC)

La Meute's leaders told CBC in December that they aspire to translate the group's online popularity into political influence.

They hope to become a kind of lobby group, warning Quebecers of what they believe is an encroaching Islamic fundamentalism in their society.

Simard doubts the sincerity of La Meute's self-identification as a lobby group.

"I don't think their objective is to contribute to the public debate," he said, adding that he thinks the group is openly racist.

Parti Québécois MNA for Jonquière, Sylvain Gaudrault, said curtly that his reaction to the news was "extreme condemnation."