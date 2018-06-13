Skip to Main Content
Death of Kuujjuaq health worker is homicide, police say

The Sûreté du Québec have been called to assist in the investigation of the death of 28-year-old Chloé Labrie, a health worker originally from Victoriaville.

Chloé Labrie had been working in Kuujjuaq hospital for nearly four years

Kevin Dougherty · CBC News ·
Quebec provincial police are assisting with the investigation in the northern Quebec community. (Radio-Canada)

Police in Kuujjuaq are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old health-care worker originally from Victoriaville.

The Katavik Regional Police Force, in the Arctic Quebec community, received a call overnight Monday.

When officers arrived, they found Chloé Labrie unconscious, Sûreté du Québec communications officer Const. Jean-Raphaël Drolet told CBC.

"Her death was confirmed," Drolet said, adding that "the body shows signs of violence."

Police discovered the body of Chloé Labrie overnight Monday in the northern Quebec community of Kuujjuaq. (Frédéric Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Investigators have met with witnesses, Drolet added, but so far there have been no arrests.

Local police called on the provincial police for assistance and "several investigators were on site," he said.

"We remain in contact with the family of the victim," Drolet said.

Labrie began working at the Ungava Tulattavik Health Centre in October 2014, confirmed Fabien Pernet of the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.

Pernet said psychosocial support is being offered to health-care employees who ask for such help.

With files from Claude Rivest

