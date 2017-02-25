Montreal police have arrested a young woman accused of defrauding two elderly women, and are asking other potential victims to come forward.

Krystal Jasmine Bullock, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and was charged on Friday with fraud over $5,000 and theft of credit cards between October 2016 and February 2017. She's accused of stealing more than $20,000. Police say the victims are two women, aged 79 and 81 years old.

"Her modus operandi was that she was stealing the bank cards of her victims," said police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière.

"Afterwards, she went either shopping or made withdrawals at the automatic teller and purchased some goods."

Bullock worked as a caregiver at private homes and in hospitals. Police are publicizing the arrest, hoping other victims will come forward. Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact police or call 9-1-1.