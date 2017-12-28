Montreal police have linked with Ottawa police to investigate a string of similar home robberies involving older women which took place on both territories in December.

The suspect would offer the seniors chocolate containing a substance that caused them to lose consciousness within a few minutes, police say.

Police added Thursday that the man would park his white, limited edition Jeep Grand Cherokee near the women's homes and approach them by foot.

The suspect drove a white, limited edition Jeep Grand Cherokee with noticeable mags. (Submitted by Montreal police)

He would offer to help them shovel snow, or express interest in buying their home, using the names Aaron, David and Alain, according to police.

He would then offer a gift bag containing wine and chocolate.

"To gain their trust, he's very kind and charming," said police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

A handful of these incidents took place in Montreal and at least one occurred in the Ottawa area.

Investigators say they know of seven people who came into contact with the suspect, but that some of those people did not allow him to enter their home, nor did they eat the chocolate.

"They are really helpful, because they can give us a really good description," said Manuel Couture of the SPVM.

"We have a lot of help from the victims, or maybe some of the neighbours."

The SPVM has asked Quebec provincial police for help analyzing the suspect's behaviour and possible routes.

Jewelry, money, electronic devices missing

Once inside their homes, the man would wait for the substance in the chocolate to take effect on the women.

When they woke up several hours later the women would notice money, jewelry and electronic devices were missing from their homes.

According to police, the suspect is about 45 to 50 years old, five feet 11 inches tall, a slim build and his hair is shaved.

He was wearing a black tuque and a light black coat at the time of the incidents.

The suspect has also been seen accompanied by a smaller and thinner person who was limping.

He speaks French using many English expressions, and also speaks English, according to police.

Police say the home invasions took place in Pointe-aux-Trembles, Rivière-des-Prairies and Dorval.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to these incidents to contact Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133 or online.