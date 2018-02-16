Friday marks the start of the Year of the Dog for Asians around the world celebrating the Lunar New Year, but author Kim Thúy has already been planning her menu for days.

In Vietnam, the holiday is called Tết.

"When you go into a Vietnamese home, the first sentence is, 'Have you eaten?' And it doesn't matter what answer you give. Food is served," says Thúy, the Governor General award-winning author of Ru.

Last fall, she wrote her first cookbook called Le Secret des Vietnamiennes, an introduction to Vietnamese culture and to her own family circle.

"The Vietnamese, we don't know how to verbalize our emotions so much — well, not at all actually. So we express our emotions through food."

And food on the Lunar New Year is extra special because it's prepared for the most special people in your life.

"It's the most important day," says Thúy.

On the menu

"On the first day of Tết, you're not supposed to cook," says Thúy. "The kitchen is supposed to be clean, and the angel of the kitchen has to go up to the sky. He will report if we had been good, and then maybe our life that year will get better."

"Everything you serve on the first, second and third day has already been cooked before."

Montreal's Vietnamese community gathered at Centre Pierre-Charbonneau earlier this month for the Tết festival, in an annual event to kick off this year's Lunar New Year celebrations.

That means preparing dishes that keep for several days, such as pork stew, which is salty enough that it keeps for awhile.

"There's also this cake that we roll in banana leaves and sticky rice and pork," says Thúy. "It's cooked in water for long long time so it sucks out the air. That roll you can keep for a month. It can be salty or sweet."

Thúy came to Quebec as part of the wave of Vietnamese boat people fleeing the aftermath of the Vietnam War in the 1970s. She admits that now, living in frigid Montreal, that custom has changed.

"Nowadays, we cook everything and we don't stop cooking on the first day of Tết."

Honouring traditions

Besides enjoying lots of food, celebrating the Lunar new Year is also a time to pay respect to your elders.

"In the Asian culture, as soon as you're older, then you're better. You're wiser, even if just by a day. So we have to pay respect to anybody who is older than us," says Thúy.

That's done by standing in front of a person who is older than you to honour them. In exchange, the younger person is given an envelope filled with new coins for good luck and prosperity.

"So the younger you are, the richer you get," Thúy says, adding that her cookbook is another way for her to pay respect to her older family members forced to flee Vietnam.

"When you have experienced migration and you see so many families being broken by the challenges, you realize how lucky you are to be close with your family," she says.

"I look around and see all these women who are aging and who have raised me in so many ways, and I'm just thankful."