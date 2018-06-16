Kids try to school parents on 'The Floss' dance craze

In the D'Amico family, it was 12-year-old Annabelle who first mastered "the floss."

"I'm on Musical.ly and Instagram and everyone was doing it," Annabelle said, referring to two popular smartphone apps so many kids are using these days.

"So I tried and I got it on the first try and then I wanted to show everyone," she said.

The floss is a dance move that's wildly popular with kids in elementary school and some high schoolers have been spotted doing it too.

Some people are copying a teen known as "the backpack kid," who did it on Saturday Night Live last year.

Others say they've seen it in the video game Fortnite, which is also all the rage these days. A lot of kids just spot other kids doing it. It seems to be contagious.

Annabelle taught her brother Lewis, who is nine, and now they do it in the kitchen, on the deck, at school, on the soccer field, in grocery stores — anywhere they go.

Why can't parents do it?

The move involves swinging your hips in the opposite direction to your arms with your hands clenched into fists.

It looks so simple — until adults give it a try.

Daybreak's Shari Okeke tells us about the floss dance move. She hung out with a couple families where the kids are teaching the parents how to do the move. 9:15

Annabelle and Lewis keep trying to teach their mom, Lorraine Eccles, how to do it.

"She always fails, she's not able to do it," Lewis said, shaking his head.

"My mom always does it too exaggerated. She's doing circles with her belly and it doesn't work," Annabelle said.

Luckily, their mom takes these critiques in stride.

"I think honestly, as adults, we have too much on our minds, we can't get loose enough to get the moves," Eccles said.

"But I'm determined to get it."

Watch Lewis try to teach his mom Lorraine the floss:

Annabelle and Lewis D'Amico are trying to teach their mom Lorraine Eccles to do the floss dance. It's a work in progress. 1:01

A new way of having fun

The challenge of learning to do the dance brings a lot of laughter.

"I think it's fun they can do that. Dance is [my] kids' new way of having fun and I love it," Eccles said.

Many parents are finding out about the floss these days — even if they don't recognize it by name.

"My daughter came home from school one day and she started moving in this awkward way, I had no idea what she was doing," said Vanessa Cyr.

"She said she was 'flossing,' I never heard of it before. I thought, 'wow, this is really spastic,'" she said.

But Cyr decided to give it a try.

Emmy Cyr, 11, says her mom Vanessa is actually 'pretty good' at 'flossing' but her brother Zach, 4, isn't ready to try it yet. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

"The first few minutes were something I don't want anyone to see. My hips don't move as well as they used to," Cyr said.

But her 11-year-old daughter, Emmy, is proud of Cyr's flossing skills.

"She's better than other people in my class. It's impressive," Emmy said.

And these days Emmy, who used to be shy about dancing, is also impressing herself. She did the move in front of everyone at a recent school dance.

"It felt cool to do it," she said.