A Montreal mosque was vandalized Thursday, the same day that thousands of people of all faiths attended a funeral elsewhere in Montreal for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Police said that between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m. an employee at the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre in Montreal's Pointe-Sainte-Charles neighbourhood discovered a window had been smashed with a heavy object. The building had also been egged.

One of the mosque's windows which had an object thrown through it Thursday morning. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

The director of the mosque, Asik Ahmad, told CBC News the mosque was also spray-painted with graffiti a few days ago. He said he didn't think anything of that incident until the vandalism escalated this morning.

Ahmad had attended the Montreal funeral for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting. When he got home, he told his 20-year-old daughter, Fatima Ahmad, that their mosque had been the target of vandalism.

"I was shocked and then scared," she told CBC News.

"I don't know what's going to happen next. Is this the end, or the beginning of something?"

Fatima Ahmad stands in front of the women's entrance of the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre. The graffiti behind her appeared before the Quebec City mosque shooting. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Fatima Ahmad is a first-year student at McGill University and said that she saw an outpouring of support following the Quebec City attack Sunday.

"But I also see, the hate doesn't seem to end."

The MP for Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs, Marc Miller, condemned the vandalism in a tweet this afternoon.