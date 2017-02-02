A Montreal mosque was vandalized Thursday, the same day that thousands of people of all faiths attended a funeral elsewhere in Montreal for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.
Police said that between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m. an employee at the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre in Montreal's Pointe-Sainte-Charles neighbourhood discovered a window had been smashed with a heavy object. The building had also been egged.
The director of the mosque, Asik Ahmad, told CBC News the mosque was also spray-painted with graffiti a few days ago. He said he didn't think anything of that incident until the vandalism escalated this morning.
Ahmad had attended the Montreal funeral for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting. When he got home, he told his 20-year-old daughter, Fatima Ahmad, that their mosque had been the target of vandalism.
"I was shocked and then scared," she told CBC News.
"I don't know what's going to happen next. Is this the end, or the beginning of something?"
Fatima Ahmad is a first-year student at McGill University and said that she saw an outpouring of support following the Quebec City attack Sunday.
"But I also see, the hate doesn't seem to end."
The MP for Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs, Marc Miller, condemned the vandalism in a tweet this afternoon.
I have just confirmed that a mosque in my riding in the centre of Montreal has been vandalized. I condemn this disgusting act!—
@MarcMillerVM