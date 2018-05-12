Breaking
Kevin Tierney, Montreal film producer and writer, dead at 67
Kevin Tierney, a prominent Montreal film producer and writer, has died. He was 67.
Tierney was producer of Bon Cop, Bad Cop, among other Canadian films
Kevin Tierney, a prominent Montreal film producer and writer, has died. He was 67.
Tierney died early Saturday surrounded by his family, his son Jacob Tierney said on social media.
Tierney is best known for producing and co-writing Bon Cop, Bad Cop, the highest-grossing Canadian film ever made.
More to come.