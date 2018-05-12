Skip to Main Content
Kevin Tierney, Montreal film producer and writer, dead at 67

Kevin Tierney, a prominent Montreal film producer and writer, has died. He was 67.

Tierney was producer of Bon Cop, Bad Cop, among other Canadian films

CBC News ·
Kevin Tierney poses for photographers after winning the Best Motion Picture award for 'Bon Cop Bad Cop' at the Genies Awards in 2007. Tierney died on Saturday. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Tierney died early Saturday surrounded by his family, his son Jacob Tierney said on social media.

Tierney is best known for producing and co-writing Bon Cop, Bad Cop, the highest-grossing Canadian film ever made.

