Kent Nagano will conduct his final season with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra in 2020.

The celebrated conductor says "after a long deliberation," he has decided not to accept the OSM's invitation to extend his contract beyond that point.

"The OSM, its administration, board of directors, as well as the community of Montreal and Quebec can be deeply proud of what we have achieved in our years of working so intensely together," he said in a statement.

"Over the past years we have accomplished nothing short of a miracle in shaping such a vital, financially stable, boldly innovative orchestra that continues to illuminate the relevance of the symphony orchestra for the 21st century."

When he does step aside, he will have been with the orchestra for 16 years.

The OSM says it will move quickly to establish a process to select Nagano's successor in order to ensure a smooth transition, adding it hopes to keep a relationship with him after he leaves.