Kayak kid takes on rough waters, navigating Lachine Rapids like a pro

Four-year-old Kaïlix Addison grew up in the belly of a boat.

His parents got him onto the water for the first time when he was just 18 months old, to the surprise of some onlookers.

"There was a group who was watching us and they called the police," said his father Corran Addison.

"The police were sitting here waiting for us when we arrived. I was just lucky [child protective services] wasn't here as well, to take me to jail for taking my 18-month-old down the river. He absolutely loved it. He was squealing and yelling."

Kayaking runs in Kaïlix's blood — his father competed for South Africa in the 1992 Olympics.

Corran Addison has been teaching his son how to kayak since day one. (CBC)

The family hits the water a few times per week at the Lachine Rapids in Montreal and a few other spots, including the Rouge River in the Laurentians.

Addison says there's no danger involved, knowing the rapids as well as he does.

"It's much more dangerous crossing the road to get here, than what we do," he said.

Addison even took Kaïlix out kayaking in South Africa when they were visiting family there during the Christmas holidays.

Corran Addison created his own line of watersport gear. He's encouraged his son, now four, to follow in his path. (CBC)

Addison said his own father first got him in a kayak when he was six and he fell in love with the sport. He's not sure whether Kaïlix will go on to follow in his father's footsteps as an Olympian.

"I hope that he falls in love with the things that we love so we can go on adventures together," said Addison.

But at the end of the day, Addison knows that his son's attention span only lasts so long.

"There are times where it can take us an hour to get him dressed. And by the time he's dressed, he's already over it and we never get in the water."