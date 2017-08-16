Quebec Minister of Immigration Kathleen Weil is calling on the federal government to be more present at the Canada-U.S. border where the province is struggling to process an influx of asylum seekers.

Weil is asking for a federally-run temporary residence for asylum seekers as well as an acceleration to work permit processing times.

"We can't get these people out as quickly as they come in," Weil said.

She said Quebec is struggling to house the swelling number of asylum seekers and that the federal government needs to be more present "on the ground, as we are."

As of Wednesday, Weil said 3,307 asylum seekers were in temporary residences across Quebec.