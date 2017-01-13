Karim Jean-Gilles, the owner of a dog involved in an attack on a girl in 2015, has pleaded not guilty to 11 criminal charges.

Jean-Gilles was arrested Thursday for an alleged altercation after a bailiff tried to serve him with a summons at his home in Brossard.

Longueuil police said the 34-year-old man got "physically aggressive" with the bailiff who was delivering a summons to appear in court in relation to the 2015 dog attack. When police were called to intervene, Jean-Gilles allegedly struck an officer unconscious.

On Friday, Jean-Gilles pleaded not guilty to:

two counts of assault.

four counts of breach of probation.

four counts of resisting arrest.

one count of intimidating an official of the justice system.

Accused does not seek bail

Jean-Gilles, who has no lawyer and is representing himself, appeared briefly in court Friday to enter his plea.

He did not request a bail hearing, so he will remain in custody this weekend.

His next court appearance is set for Monday, Jan. 16.

At that time, it's expected the judge will ask Jean-Gilles again whether he wants to seek bail.

"Because Mr. Jean-Gilles is not represented by a lawyer, the judge decided to postpone the file to next Monday for the bail hearing to preserve the rights of Mr. Jean-Gilles," explained Crown prosecutor Jean-Pierre Gagnon.

Jean-Gilles is also facing a charge of criminal negligence in connection with the 2015 dog attack, when his dog was let loose in a park and attacked eight-year-old Vanessa Biron. She underwent surgery after being bitten in the hand, neck and face.