Karim Jean-Gilles, the owner of a dog involved in an attack on a girl in 2015, has pleaded not guilty to 11 criminal charges.
Jean-Gilles was arrested Thursday for an alleged altercation after a bailiff tried to serve him with a summons at his home in Brossard.
Longueuil police said the 34-year-old man got "physically aggressive" with the bailiff who was delivering a summons to appear in court in relation to the 2015 dog attack. When police were called to intervene, Jean-Gilles allegedly struck an officer unconscious.
On Friday, Jean-Gilles pleaded not guilty to:
- two counts of assault.
- four counts of breach of probation.
- four counts of resisting arrest.
- one count of intimidating an official of the justice system.
Accused does not seek bail
Jean-Gilles, who has no lawyer and is representing himself, appeared briefly in court Friday to enter his plea.
He did not request a bail hearing, so he will remain in custody this weekend.
His next court appearance is set for Monday, Jan. 16.
At that time, it's expected the judge will ask Jean-Gilles again whether he wants to seek bail.
"Because Mr. Jean-Gilles is not represented by a lawyer, the judge decided to postpone the file to next Monday for the bail hearing to preserve the rights of Mr. Jean-Gilles," explained Crown prosecutor Jean-Pierre Gagnon.
Jean-Gilles is also facing a charge of criminal negligence in connection with the 2015 dog attack, when his dog was let loose in a park and attacked eight-year-old Vanessa Biron. She underwent surgery after being bitten in the hand, neck and face.