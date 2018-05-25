Skip to Main Content
Kahnawake Peacekeepers investigate shooting incident on River Road

The Kahnawake Peacekeepers are leading the investigation with the assistance and expertise of the Sûreté du Québec.

The Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers are investigating a shooting incident that took place earlier today on River Road. (Google Maps)

The Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers are investigating a shooting incident that took place earlier today on River Road.

They say a local man was shot and is in hospital in stable condition.

Three suspects have been taken into custody.

The Peacekeepers, the Mohawk territory's police service, are leading the investigation with the assistance and expertise of the Sûreté du Québec.

With files from the CBC's Brennan Neill and Sarah Leavitt

