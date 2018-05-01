Kahnawake's controversial 'marry out, get out' policy violates Charter, judge rules

Quebec Superior Court has struck down part of a controversial membership law in Kahnawake, Que., saying it violates Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Justice Thomas Davis determined the rule — which requires residents of the Mohawk reserve to move away if they marry a non-Indigenous person, as well as suspending their other membership entitlements — infringes on equality based on social status.

"It's basically an attack on the basic dignity of everybody," said lawyer Julius Grey, who represented the plaintiffs.

But, Grey said, the judge was not unsympathetic to the other side and acknowledged the challenges faced in the community just south of Montreal. He invited the two parties to reconcile and try to come to an agreement.

In a statement, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) said its legal team is reviewing the judgment, which came down Monday, and will present a report to the chief and council on Thursday.

"Obviously, we maintain the position that matters that are so integral to our identity have no business in outside courts," stated Grand Chief Joe Norton.

"However, a decision on the case has been rendered. We are now taking the time to analyze the decision and will inform the community further in the coming days."

Saga going on for decades

The so-called "marry out, get out" policy has officially been on the band council's books since 1984, but has rarely been enforced.

The membership law sets criteria for who is considered to be a member of the First Nation and determines which non-members can become residents. The current version was enacted in 2003.

In 2010, the band council began sending out eviction letters, and over the past few years, some non-Indigenous residents married to Mohawks have been targeted with protests in front of their homes.

The letters ask recipients to "respect the law and the will of the people in the community by leaving the territory."

This sign is posted on a telephone pole in Kahnawake. (submitted by anonymous Kahnawake resident)

Grey says the band council has no choice but to appeal or abide by the ruling — because they cannot argue the right to self-governance.

He gave the example of the provinces, which also have self-governance.

"It doesn't mean you can violate basic rights," he said.

So while the band council can't ignore the ruling, they can add sections to the law that changes the rights people are entitled to, or the process to become a member, Grey said, pointing out that the ruling does not grant membership rights to the non-Indigenous spouse.

The MCK has said the law is a tool with which to protect the community's culture, traditions and language.

Hopes for dialogue, reconciliation

The lead plaintiff in the case is Waneek Horn-Miller, who grew up in Kahnawake.

Horn-Miller was a teenager during the 1990 Oka crisis, a land dispute that resulted in the death of a provincial police officer, when she was stabbed in the chest by a soldier's bayonet while protecting her younger sister.

She married a white man and they have three children, but she and her family cannot live together in her home community. Horn-Miller now lives in Ottawa but has said she wants to move back to Kahnawake.

Waneek Horn-Miller says she would like to return to Kahnawake so her three children can have access to the culture. (Submitted by Waneek Horn-Miller)

She told CBC in an interview Monday that she found the judgment fair, and that it leaves room for dialogue and reconciliation.

"I've always been a very strong believer in human rights. I don't believe human rights have to be in conflict with Indigenous rights," she said.

"I believe strongly that my community is a place full of loving and caring people, and I don't believe we inherently act this way, I think it's something that's been a learned process, the impacts of colonization."