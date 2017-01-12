A major fire burning on the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory has forced local police to restrict access to the Mercier Bridge this morning.

The fire is at Plaza 138, a commercial centre with a service station along Highway 138, one of two access routes from the South Shore to the bridge.

There are some concerns about the risk of propane tanks onsite exploding.

Plaza 138 burned to the ground. Fire started around 3:20 this morning and is still going. #kahnawake pic.twitter.com/AYwgVW24Ha — @SBonspiel

Access to Highway 138 is blocked from Châteauguay heading toward Montreal as well coming off the Mercier Bridge going toward Châteauguay.

As many as 60 firefighters from Mercier, Kahnawake, Châteauguay, and Saint-Rémi are at the scene.

While the Highway 132 access to the bridge is still open, drivers are being advised to avoid the area completely and take the Champlain Bridge this morning.