Kahnawake Peacekeepers are looking for two men they believe set fire to a commercial building on the reserve last Thursday.

The police force has issued photos, taken from surveillance video, that show two hooded men walking toward a building.

Police say one of the men is carrying gas cannisters and the other is carrying bags. They head to the back of HR Kustoms Motorcycle Shop, where the fire started, around 3:03 a.m.

Just over a minute later, the silhouettes of two people are seen running away as flames ignite behind them.

The fire destroyed four businesses – the motorcycle shop, a restaurant, an ice cream parlour and a ticket broker office.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to contact the Kahnawake Peacekeepers Investigation Unit at 450-632-6505 or by leaving an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 450-632-2802.