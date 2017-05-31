Montrealer Miriam Lindsay was on her way to collect her new passport at the Canadian embassy in central Kabul Wednesday morning when a suicide bomber detonated a truck packed with explosives during rush hour, killing 90 people and wounding more than 400.

Lindsay, who works as a consultant for a human rights NGO, told Radio-Canada she had her driver stop at store so she could buy something just before the suicide-bomber struck.

"The door and the windows exploded … I didn't understand what had just happened," she said. "Was it an attack against the store or something? It took me a while to understand that it was far from us, about 200 meters, because the explosion was so strong."

The suicide truck bomb killed 90 and wounded more than 400 in central Kabul on Wednesday. (Reuters/Omar Sobhani)

A guard from the store helped Lindsay to hide, out of fear a shooter might enter the store and open fire.

"It took us about 20 minutes to understand that it was a single explosion," Lindsay said.

Lindsay's driver, who was waiting for her outside the store, was slightly injured.

"All the windows in the car were shattered," she said. "There was a lot of debris, all the windows in the area had exploded."

'Living here is dangerous'

The army quickly closed off the street, so Lindsay and her driver made their way to the Canadian embassy, which had suffered serious damage to its ground floor.

Lindsay said she's heard explosions in Kabul before — "there are numerous explosions every week, especially car bombs" — but this was the first one to go off near her.

"I got debris on me, it was that close and the impact was that strong."

Lindsay said fear is a fact of daily life in Kabul and living there means being "extremely careful."

"Rush hour is to be avoided, we have guards at home. We avoid routine," she said.

"Living here is dangerous, we know that, so we accept certain risks."