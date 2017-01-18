Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in retrospect, maybe he should have answered in English when asked questions in that language at last night's town hall meeting in Sherbrooke, Que.

The prime minister at first defended his decision to respond to questions only in French, including one about anglophone access to mental health services, when asked about it at a news conference this morning.

"I will always defend official bilingualism. I believe deeply in it, but I understand the importance of speaking French and defending the French language in Quebec. That is something I will continue to do while respecting minority language rights across the country," he told reporters, adding that he was "surprised" to get so many questions in English in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

Trudeau pointed out that he answered a French question in English at a recent town hall meeting in Peterborough, Ont.

But Trudeau switched gears a little later, when a reporter asked another question on the topic.

He then said he maybe could have answered partly in English and partly in French and that, on reflection, it would have been a good thing to do.

'Very insulting' to anglophone minority

Trudeau's decision to speak only in French struck a nerve with members of the anglophone minority in Quebec's Eastern Townships, which now makes up roughly six per cent of the region's population.

Judy Ross, who asked the question about mental health services, said she found Trudeau's response "very insulting."

"I really felt disrespected," she told CBC News.

Gerald Cutting, president of the Townshippers' Association, which represents the local English-language community, said he was shocked by Trudeau's stance.

"It was as if someone had just walked up to me and hit me in the stomach. I lost my breath," said Cutting, who was at the event.

"During the whole time that the prime minister was in the meeting, he did not say one word of English, not even in his opening remarks."

Cutting said French-speaking people around him also appeared puzzled by Trudeau's actions.

"People afterwards said, 'Would he have ever thought of going into Manitoba and answering a French Manitoban who asked a question in French, and say, well, we're in Manitoba and therefore we should speak in English?'''

Politicians take jabs, as Conservatives struggle

Politicians also took shots at Trudeau for his French-only position at the event.

Jason Kenney, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister under Stephen Harper, was one of the first to slam Trudeau.

He wrote on Twitter that it was an example of the "sort of arrogance that undermines support for bilingualism."

The town hall event came on the same day as the French-language Conservative leadership debate in Quebec City, during which many of the candidates struggled to deliver their messages.