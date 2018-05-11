'We want to be understood': Trudeau, Couillard to face opposition to Lac-Mégantic rail bypass

Emmanuelle Dumont wants to make sure both the prime minister and Quebec's premier know she's not happy about the rail bypass slated to be built just a stone's throw from her property.

Residents opposed to the chosen route say they hope Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard will see their signs and know not everyone agrees with the bypass. (Submitted by Emmanuelle Dumont) The Lac-Mégantic homeowner has joined a group of neighbours who have put up signs in their yards in the hope that Justin Trudeau and Philippe Couillard will see them and note their opposition to the project.

Residents of Lac-Mégantic and the neighbouring villages of Nantes and Frontenac found out earlier this week a new track to keep trains out of Lac-Mégantic's downtown has been approved.

Trudeau and Couillard will make the official announcement in front of the Lac-Mégantic train station at 9 a.m. ET.

Dumont said she would like to be there, but may have to work. She and her neighbours plan to attend an information session at 4 p.m. that will be held by the city.

"We will make our voices heard," she said. "We want to be understood."

Project met with frustration

Ottawa and the province will share the cost of the $133-million project, with the federal government footing 60 per cent of the bill, Radio-Canada has previously confirmed.

Some in Lac-Mégantic have been demanding a rail bypass ever since a runaway fuel train barrelled into the centre of the town, killing 47 people after it derailed and exploded nearly five years ago.

Last year, the BAPE, Quebec's environmental review board, held public consultations in the community to evaluate three proposed routes for the new track.

But while news of the project has delighted the municipality of Lac-Mégantic, the announcement has been met with anger and frustration by residents like Sandra Jacques, who will see her property chopped in half by the new tracks

From her patio, Jacques choked back tears, pointing across a vast expanse of greenery.

"My parents are elderly, and they live on the other side of this property," she said.

Emmanuelle Dumont said she plans to make her opposition heard at the municipality. (Radio-Canada) "They won't be able to just walk to my house anymore. It's ridiculous."

No head's up

Dumont, too, is upset.

Even though the track will run a mere 150 metres from her house, she said she wasn't invited to attend an information meeting held by the town earlier this week because the bypass doesn't directly touch her property.

And if the announcement that a rail bypass will go ahead has created a divide in the communities, one thing almost everyone shares is a mutual disdain for the way they found out about the project — from the news headlines last Monday morning.

Safety still a concern

Several residents, including Dumont, have said they don't think moving the tracks will make the trains any safer.

"They will still carry hazardous material. We're just moving the problem to another area."

Raymond Lafontaine, who lost several family members in the 2013 Lac-Mégantic rail disaster, said even if the track is moved, trains will still be parked on a downward slope at Nantes.

That was one of the contributing factors to the tragedy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Lac-Mégantic Friday, accompanied by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard to announce the construction of a rail bypass. 0:19

The mayors of Frontenac and Nantes have publicly said they oppose the chosen route because it would cut through farmland and development projects in their municipalities.

Nantes Mayor Jacques Breton has accused the governments of using the rail bypass announcement for political gain —a claim Lac-Mégantic Mayor Julie Morin vehemently denies.

"The mayors of Frontenac, Nantes and I have been meeting nearly every week with different levels of government, and they've been able to ask questions," she said.

"The governments have to make decisions based on their budgets and deal with all kinds of challenges."