Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized for his refusal to answer a question in English when asked specifically about English mental health services at his town hall meeting in Sherbrooke, Que., last month.

Trudeau wrote a letter to the English-language advocacy group, the Quebec Community Groups Network, saying he is committed to the English-language minority in Quebec.

"I would like to express my sincere regrets," Trudeau wrote.

At the town hall meeting in January, a woman asked in English what would be done to help anglophone Quebecers seeking mental health services when those services are only available in French.



"Thank you for your use of both official languages," Trudeau replied in French.



"But we're in a French province, so I will answer in French," he answered, as the woman grew visibly annoyed.

Commitment to bilingualism

In Trudeau's letter to the group, he reiterates the importance of bilingualism in Canada.

"My personal commitment to the rights of the English-language minority community in Quebec and French language minority communities outside Quebec is unequivocal," he writes.

"As for the Sherbrooke town hall, I would like to express my sincere regrets."

"Canada is a bilingual country, and as such, I recognize that I should have answered questions in the language they were asked, be it in Quebec or anywhere in Canada."

'Commitment to move forward'

James Shea, the president of the Quebec Community Groups Network, said he was happy to receive the letter.

"I was very pleased. It was a very positive letter," he told CBC News.

"He was contrite in the reality that he had erred in his judgment, and it's very positive in the commitment to move forward."

A spokesman for the office of the federal official languages commissioner confirms the commissioner received roughly 60 complaints regarding the town hall in Sherbrooke.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's letter to the Quebec Community Groups Network:

