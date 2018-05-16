Just for Laughs promises big names, star power at this year's comedy fest
Comedian Howie Mandel, new part-owner of JFL, says his goal is to create more brand awareness
Just for Laughs is set to unveil its lineup for this summer's comedy festival, and it's promising big names and mega star power.
"Just for Laughs is newly energized with new blood," said Canadian comedian Howie Mandel, who is a new part-owner of Just for Laughs.
"I think people will be bowled over and excited to be a part of it."
Mandel also confirmed to CBC this week that he will be hosting a gala this summer.
The full lineup will be unveiled at a news conference this morning at 10 a.m.
This marks the first edition of the festival since it was bought by Mandel and a Los Angeles-based talent and literary agency.
Mandel said the key players who have made the international festival what it is today are still part of the team, and he wants to work with them to boost the festival's brand recognition.
"My dream has been to have Canada and Montreal and Just for Laughs recognized as the mecca of comedy," Mandel said. "You know what Coachella is, even if you've never gone, everybody is talking about it. It's part of the pop culture...and that's what we have to do."
The festival runs from July 11-29.