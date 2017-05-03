Just For Laughs released a big part of its 2017 lineup Wednesday, and the annual comedy festival is going big for its 35th year.
Here are a few of the brand name guests at this year's JFL, which runs from July 12 to 31, 2017.
Jerry Seinfeld & Gad Elmaleh
Celebrity-comedian Jerry Seinfeld and beloved French comedian Gad Elmaleh will co-headline an exclusive one-night-only event to commemorate JFL's 35th Anniversary.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 26, at 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Bell Centre
Kevin Hart
Submit your funniest short film that captures the elements of diversity and multiculturalism and Kevin Hart will broadcast the top five films at his live show — and pick a winner for a development deal.
WHEN:Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Imperial Cinema
Trevor Noah
Just For Laughs calls him "the most successful comedian in Africa."
Noah is best known for his job as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, but his series on Afraid of The Dark on Netflix and his audiobook Born a Crime have granted him his most recent success.
Noah will be do a stand-up performance and host a "conversation" about his life.
WHEN: Friday, July 28 with two performances at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
WHERE:Maison Symphonique at Place des Arts.
In Conversation with Trevor Noah
WHEN:Saturday, July 29 at 12 p.m.
WHERE: The Grand Salon Opera, Level 4, Hyatt Regency Montreal.
Judd Apatow
Knocked Up, The 40-Year- Old Virgin and Trainwreck — he's directed them all.
He was also the executive producer of HBO's Girls and Crashing, as well as Netflix's new show Love.
WHEN: Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: 5ième Salle, at Place des Arts.
Ali Wong
The San Franciscan, now living in Los Angeles, got her big break with the Netflix stand-up special called Baby Cobra, filmed when she was seven months pregnant.
WHEN: Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Maison Symphonique at Place des Arts.
Laverne Cox
The popular Orange Is The New Black actress will have her very own show this year.
WHEN: Saturday, July 29 at 9:45 p.m.
WHERE: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, at Place des Arts.
Sugar Sammy
The Côte-des-Neiges native hurt many Montrealers after leaving for France, but Sugar Sammy will always have a place in our hearts. He will be hosting his own gala this year.
WHEN: Friday, July 28 at 9:45 p.m.
WHERE: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, at Place des Arts.
Rick Mercer
Where to start with Rick Mercer? The host of CBC's Rick Mercer Report will be hosting The Rick Mercer Gala at the end of July.
WHEN: Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, at Place des Arts.
David Spade
This Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominee is known for his appearances in Tommy Boy, Black Sheep and most recently Grown Ups.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, at Place des Arts.
Howie Mandel
Best known for his role as a judge on America's got Talent, Mandel will return to the Just For Laughs stage for the third year in a row.
WHEN: Saturday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Salle Wilfrid- Pelletier, at Place des Arts.
John Mulaney
Mulaney became popular after a stint at Saturday Night Live where he wrote and appeared as a Weekend Update correspondent. He also has a special on Netflix, released in 2015, called The Comeback Kid.
WHEN: Saturday, July 29 at 7 pm and 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Olympia