Just For Laughs released a big part of its 2017 lineup Wednesday, and the annual comedy festival is going big for its 35th year.

Here are a few of the brand name guests at this year's JFL, which runs from July 12 to 31, 2017.

Jerry Seinfeld & Gad Elmaleh​

​

Jerry Seinfeld returns to the Just For Laughs stage for his first JFL performance since 1989. (Dan Balilty/Associated Press)

Celebrity-comedian Jerry Seinfeld and beloved French comedian Gad Elmaleh will co-headline an exclusive one-night-only event to commemorate JFL's 35th Anniversary.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 26, at 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Bell Centre

Kevin Hart

​

Kevin Hart will pick a winner from films submitted by members of the public for a development deal. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Submit your funniest short film that captures the elements of diversity and multiculturalism and Kevin Hart will broadcast the top five films at his live show — and pick a winner for a development deal.

WHEN:Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Imperial Cinema

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah will perform a couple of stand-up sets and host a conversation about his life. (Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Just For Laughs calls him "the most successful comedian in Africa."

Noah is best known for his job as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, but his series on Afraid of The Dark on Netflix and his audiobook Born a Crime have granted him his most recent success.

Noah will be do a stand-up performance and host a "conversation" about his life.

WHEN: Friday, July 28 with two performances at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

WHERE:Maison Symphonique at Place des Arts.

In Conversation with Trevor Noah

WHEN:Saturday, July 29 at 12 p.m.

WHERE: The Grand Salon Opera, Level 4, Hyatt Regency Montreal.

Judd Apatow

​

Judd Apatow will add to the star power of the 35th edition of Just For Laughs. (Stuart MacLean/CBC)

Knocked Up, The 40-Year- Old Virgin and Trainwreck — he's directed them all.

He was also the executive producer of HBO's Girls and Crashing, as well as Netflix's ​​new show Love.

WHEN: Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

​WHERE: 5ième Salle, at Place des Arts.

Ali Wong

​

Ali Wong is best known for her jokes on motherhood and relationships. (Just For Laughs)

The San Franciscan, now living in Los Angeles, got her big break with the Netflix stand-up special called Baby Cobra, filmed when she was seven months pregnant.

WHEN: Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Maison Symphonique at Place des Arts.

Laverne Cox

​

Laverne Cox plays Sophia on the popular series 'Orange Is The New Black.' (Eric Charbonneau/Netflix)

The popular Orange Is The New Black actress will have her very own show this year.

WHEN: Saturday, July 29 at 9:45 p.m.

WHERE: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, at Place des Arts.

Sugar Sammy

​​

Sugar Sammy stopped by CBC Montreal a year ago to give his thoughts on growing up in a multicultural neighbourhood and how race affects comedy. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

The Côte-des-Neiges native hurt many Montrealers after leaving for France, but Sugar Sammy will always have a place in our hearts. He will be hosting his own gala this year.

WHEN: Friday, July 28 at 9:45 p.m.

WHERE: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, at Place des Arts.

Rick Mercer

​

Rick Mercer will host a gala at this year's JFL. (Olivia Pasquarelli)

Where to start with Rick Mercer? The host of CBC's Rick Mercer Report will be hosting The Rick Mercer Gala at the end of July.

WHEN: Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, at Place des Arts.

David Spade

​

Just For Laughs says Spade will bring his sarcastic style to this year's event. (Just For Laughs)

This Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominee is known for his appearances in Tommy Boy, Black Sheep and most recently Grown Ups.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, at Place des Arts.

Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel is becoming something of a regular at JFL. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Best known for his role as a judge on America's got Talent, Mandel will return to the Just For Laughs stage for the third year in a row.

WHEN: Saturday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Salle Wilfrid- Pelletier, at Place des Arts.

John Mulaney

​​

Former SNL cast member John Mulaney returns once more to JFL. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mulaney became popular after a stint at Saturday Night Live where he wrote and appeared as a Weekend Update correspondent. He also has a special on Netflix, released in 2015, called The Comeback Kid.

WHEN: Saturday, July 29 at 7 pm and 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Olympia