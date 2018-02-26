The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Kwasi Benjamin has begun deliberations at the Montreal courthouse to decide the fate of the 32-year-old man.

Benjamin is charged with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, Nellie Angutiguluk, 29.

The Inuk mother of three, originally from the northern Quebec community of Puvirnituq, was found dead in the Côte-des-Neiges apartment she shared with Benjamin on May 18, 2015.

Superior Court Justice Michael Stober finished his instructions to the jury Monday afternoon before sequestering the six men and six women.

He told the jurors they have four questions to consider:

Was an unlawful act committed on Nellie Angutiguluk?

Was it committed by the accused?

Did that act cause Angutiguluk's death?

Did the accused intend to cause her death, or cause bodily harm he knew was likely to do so?

Kwasi Alfred Benjamin, 29, was charged today with the first-degree murder of Nellie Angutiguluk on or about May 18. (Montreal police)

Stober told the jurors the Crown must prove each of these elements beyond a reasonable doubt in order for them to find Benjamin guilty on the murder charge.

He also gave the jury members the option of finding Benjamin guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter, should they find Benjamin did cause the woman's death unlawfully but they are not convinced that he intended to kill her.

The jury could also find Benjamin not guilty.

The judge urged the jurors to make every reasonable effort to reach a verdict.

Murder or suicide?

The Crown argued that Benjamin strangled Angutiguluk with a cable or cord in their apartment after a long night of drinking.

Prosecutor Dennis Galiatsatos presented evidence he says proves that the two often argued over money and that Benjamin was tired of continually paying for Angutiguluk, who was unemployed.

The defence theory is that Nellie Angutiguluk hanged herself on this clock radio cord found dangling in the closet of the apartment she shared with Kwasi Benjamin. (Court evidence)

Galiatsatos also told the jury that Benjamin wanted Angutiguluk out of the way because he had a new girlfriend.

The pathologist who testified for the Crown, Dr. Caroline Tanguay, found that Angutiguluk died of ligature strangulation.

Defence lawyer Paul Skolnik argued Angutiguluk's death was a suicide rather than a murder.

He told the jury that Angutiguluk hung herself from the cord of a clock radio that was dangling from the bar in the bedroom closet. He said she had tried to commit suicide in the weeks leading up to her death.

Outside the courtroom, Skolnik told reporters Benjamin has remained hopeful and positive throughout the long trial.

"He told me if he had done it, he would have pleaded guilty, and I believe him," said Skolnik. "It's a very sad and tragic case, and hopefully the jury will find in his favour."

Galiatsatos declined to comment, preferring to wait until the jury has delivered a verdict.

The trial began on January 15 and included testimony from 34 witnesses — 30 for the Crown and four for the defence.