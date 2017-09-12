Twelve jurors and two alternates have been selected in the case of a young Montreal couple —​ Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali. They were teenagers when they were charged with terrorism-related offences in 2015.

Djaermane, 21, and Jamali, 20, are each facing four charges:

Attempting to leave Canada to commit a terrorist act.

Possession of an explosive substance.

Facilitating a terrorist act.

Committing an act under the direction of, or for the profit of a terrorist organization.

Djermane, who was 19, and Jamali, 18, at the time of their arrests were students at Collège de Maisonneuve.

During jury selection at the Montreal courthouse Wednesday, Superior Court Justice Marc David asked each potential juror if the fact that Djermane and Jamali were Muslims charged with terrorism offences would affect their impartiality.

Most said no.

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali were 19 and 18 years old respectively when they were charged in April 2015. (Radio-Canada)

Six men and eight women were selected. David said he would determine Wednesday morning which two of the fourteen jurors will serve as alternates.

The judge will offer instructions to the jury Wednesday morning, then the Crown will lay out details of its case against the pair.

The Crown says it will call 31 witnesses.

The trial is expected to last ten weeks.