The jury in the trial of three former railway workers indicted for their roles in the Lac-Mégantic disaster says it is unable to agree on verdicts after six days of deliberations.

The jurors sent a note to the judge seeking guidance on how to proceed.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaétan Dumas read the note to those gathered in the courtroom.

"We are at an impasse. What happens in the event we cannot agree?" the jury asked.

Dumas said he intends to urge the jurors to continue their deliberations.

"If, after a reasonable delay, they come back to us and are still at an impasse, I could remind them that there are three separate trials, and it`s possible for them to reach verdicts on just one or two," Dumas told the courtroom.

The Crown and lawyers for the accused are now in discussions.

The 12 jurors were sequestered in the Sherbrooke, Que., courthouse last Thursday.

They are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaître. The three men are charged in connection with the July 6, 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.

All three pleaded not guilty.

Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie, the rail traffic controller, and Demaître, the manager of train operations in Quebec.

