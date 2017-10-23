Julie Snyder is the latest — and most high-profile person yet — to come forward with allegations of sexual assault or harassment against the founder of the Just for Laughs comedy festival, Gilbert Rozon.

Snyder, a well-known television star and producer, filed a police complaint against Rozon Sunday night, according to her representative.

Louis Noël, a spokesperson for Productions J, said that the complaint filed with the Montreal police was connected to an incident that dates back many years.

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon has stepped down from his role as company president in the wake of the allegations. (Radio-Canada)

Snyder has declined interviews for now, but she released a statement on Facebook over the weekend, saying that she and her production company will no longer collaborate with any businesses affiliated with Rozon.

She also blacklisted another Quebec media star, Éric Salvail, who was also recently accused of sexual harassment.

In a statement posted online Saturday, Snyder said she was upset by the allegations, and that her thoughts were with the victims.

Snyder used to be married to former Parti Québécois leader and Quebecor owner Pierre-Karl Péladeau with whom she has two children.

Fallout continues

Rozon has been accused by several other women of workplace sexual harassment and assault, including one instance where a woman alleged that he forced himself on her in her apartment.

The entertainment industry baron stepped down as president of Just For Laughs last week after at least nine women came forward with complaints about his past behaviour.

Rozon, who has not admitted to any wrongdoing, has said that he intends to sell all his shares in the company.

Salvail, a Quebec radio host and media figure, has said that he's taking an extended break from public life to seek counselling.

He was suspended from his professional activities after being accused of several counts of sexual harassment over a 15-year period.