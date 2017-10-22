Quebec television personality and producer Julie Snyder has announced that she and her production company will no longer collaborate with any businesses affiliated with Éric Salvail or Gilbert Rozon.

Salvail and Rozon, both well-known Quebec entertainment figures, are facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page on Saturday, Snyder said she was upset by the allegations and that her thoughts are with the victims.

Snyder said she will not do business with Salvail's production company, Salvail & Co., or Just For Laughs, which was founded by Rozon, as long as the two men are shareholders or owners of those companies.

Multiple allegations

Rozon stepped down as president of Just For Laughs this week after at least nine women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Rozon, who has not admitted to any wrongdoing, has said that he intends to sell all his shares in the company.

He also announced that he would resign as vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce Metropolitan Montreal and from his role as commissioner of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations.

Salvail, a Quebec radio host and media figure, has said that he's taking an extended break from public life to seek counselling.

He was suspended from his professional activities after being accused of several counts of sexual harassment over a 15-year period.