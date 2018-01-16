Judge in Lac-Mégantic trial exhorts jury to try to reach unanimous verdict, if possible

A Quebec Superior Court judge has urged the jury in the trial of three former railway workers indicted for their roles in the Lac-Mégantic disaster to continue its deliberations and try to reach an unanimous verdict.

"Would you please try once again to reach a verdict?" Justice Gaétan Dumas asked the eight men and four women who have been deliberating for six days now at the courthouse in Sherbrooke, Que.

On Tuesday afternoon, jurors sent a note to the judge seeking guidance on how to proceed.

"We are at an impasse. What happens in the event we cannot agree?" the jury asked.

The jurors are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaître. The three men are charged in connection with the July 6, 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.

All three pleaded not guilty.

Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie, the rail traffic controller, and Demaître, the manager of train operations in Quebec.