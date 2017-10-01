Les Journées de la culture, or Culture Days, is a three-day festival with events happening all over the province.

Now in its 21st year, the event series is part of a national collaborative movement to raise the awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities.

Almost 10,000 artists, artisans and organizations come together to offer a huge array of free activities.

The festival is put on in partnership with the provincial culture ministry and Hydro-Quebec.

Below are a few free, family-friendly options for Sunday Oct. 1.

1. Get moving with the Verdun circus

The Verdun circus school is hosting an open house for families who want to discover "the magic of circus art." The school will teach different circus techniques and give participants — young and old — the chance to try out trampolines and trapezes under the supervision of a qualified animator.

Places are limited so organizers are asking people to sign up in advance (514 768-5812 or info@e-cirqueverdun.com) and wear sporty shoes.

Details:

École de cirque de Verdun

5190 LaSalle Blvd.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Verdun circus school is having an open house Oct. 1. (Journées de la culture)

2. Get behind the scenes at the Big O

The Olympic Stadium is hosting free guided tours, Sunday. Visitors will get to experience the bowels of the Big O, the sports centre and an area not usually open to the public.

Visitors are asked to reserve (514 252-4141 ext. 4603 or evenements@rio.gouv.qc.ca) in advance.

In addition, people can visit the "Depuis 1976 (Since 1976)" exhibition and learn about the history of the Olympic Park.

Details:

Parc Olympique

4545 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Olympic Stadium will be open for tours, Sunday. (Charles Contant/CBC)

3. Create your coat of arms

The Quebec's Masters and Artisans Museum is hosting a "Create your own coat of arms" workshop, Sunday.

Participants will spend 30 minutes working on a collage to represent their own family and learn about the significance of the coat of arms in history.

The event is targeted towards kids ages three to 12 and is offered in both French and English.

Details:

Musée des maîtres et artisans du Québec

615 Sainte-Croix Ave.

From noon to 4:30 p.m.

The Montreal flag and coat of arms was recently updated. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

4. Explore Japanese floral art

The Château Ramezay is hosting a free "Ikebana: Japanese floral art" exhibition on Sunday. It's being put on in partnership with the Montreal Ikenobo / Ikebana Society which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to come and admire the floral sculptures put together by students at the Montreal chapter of the Ikebono school.

Details:

Château Ramezay

280 Notre-Dame Street East

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The "Ikebana: Japanese floral art" exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Journées de la culture)

5. Take a stroll through Pointe-Claire

The parish of Pointe-Claire was created in 1713 and on a two-hour guided walking tour, visitors will be able to learn about the history of the area.

The tour offers a chance to appreciate the "rich architectural heritage," stop by the fortified windmill and the Saint-Joachim Church.

The event is open to all ages and is being put on by the Pointe-Claire Heritage Preservation Society.

Details:

Meet at Église Saint-Joachim

1 Sainte-Anne Ave., Pointe-Claire

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The two-hour historical tour starts at Saint-Joachim Church in Pointe-Claire. (Wikipedia)

Bonus

On Sunday, CBC Montreal is welcoming visitors for an open house in association with the festival.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., step into the world of Canada's public broadcaster as CBC/Radio-Canada opens its doors to the public.

Stop by the CBC Digital Lounge to meet CBC Kids characters Scout from Scout & the Gumboot Kids and Ceebee. Plus attend a screening of CBC hit show Kim's Convenience then stick around to meet the cast as part of the show's cross-country, all-star, red carpet, sneak-preview screening tour.

You can find a full list of Journées de la culture activities here.