A 25-year-old Montreal North man who threatened to kill one Arab per week in an online video has pleaded guilty to one charge of making a death threat and apologized for his behaviour at a hearing on Thursday.

In November 2015, Jesse Pelletier posted the video on YouTube. In it, Pelletier is seen wearing a Joker mask and brandishing a fake pistol.

The video was shot just days after the Paris attacks. Pelletier said he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time.

Speaking to Quebec Court Judge Lori Renée Weitzman, Pelletier said he sincerely regretted his behaviour and that he has become "a better person" since his arrest. His lawyer, Diane Chartier, said he has stopped consuming alcohol or drugs.

Wearing a Joker mask, Pelletier vowed to kill one Arab per week in Quebec in the online video. (Radio-Canada)

Pelletier was charged with uttering threats, inciting hatred against an identifiable group, making a declaration to incite fear among an identifiable group and using a fake firearm.

Those were later reduced to one charge of making a death threat.

After pleading guilty, Pelletier was given a two-year suspended sentenced and will be on probation for 18 months. He will also have to serve 100 hours of community service.

Pelletier was ordered to not post on social media or sites that share videos and attend therapy for mental health issues.

If he respects those conditions he will not serve time behind bars.