The John A. Macdonald monument at Place du Canada in downtown Montreal was vandalized with what appears to be paint on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Montreal police say they are looking into the incident.

Nicholas Clyde Griffith, who works as a security guard and caretaker for the park, said he noticed the vandalism just before noon Sunday.

"When I leave, any time between 5 p.m. to the next morning, they can do whatever," he said. "No one is here at two o'clock in the morning."

Park caretaker Nicholas Clyde Griffith says this isn't the first time the statue has been targeted. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Clyde Griffith said this isn't the first time the statue has been targeted.

"It's happened before," he said. "We used a special paint remover last time."

An anonymous group has taken responsibility for the incident, claiming the defacing took place ahead of today's planned anti-racist demonstration — but say they are not affiliated with the protest.

The group posted a video online showing the act of vandalism along with a message stating that Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister and a Father of Confederation, was a "colonialist."

The anti-racism protest is set to end at Place du Canada, right in front of the newly vandalized monument.