An RCMP analyst testified Thursday at the trial of a Montreal couple charged with terror offences, identifying several jihadist chants and images found on electronic devices in the apartment shared by Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali.

The two, who had been students at Collège Maisonneuve, were arrested in April 2015.

The prosecution alleges Djermane, 21, and Jamali, 20, tried to leave Canada to join ISIS in Syria. They are also accused of having a recipe and materials to make a bomb.

Moubanad Kanou, the RCMP analyst, described for the jury dozens of songs and pictures he was asked to analyze.

This photograph of Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, the man who killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo and who was shot dead moments later in Centre Block on Parliament Hill, was found on electronic devices found in the apartment of Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali. (Trial evidence)

Kanou testified many of the songs, all in Arabic, featured gunshot and explosion sounds, and some made reference to "shedding blood" and "fighting oppressors."



Most of the images were of masked men holding machine guns in various poses with Islamic State symbols or flags. A few showed prisoners in orange jumpsuits who had been executed by ISIS.

John Maguire, a Canadian, appeared in ISIS propaganda videos, including in material found on electronic devices in the apartment of Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali. (Trial evidence)

There were also pictures of John Maguire, a Canadian who appeared in ISIS propaganda videos, and Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, the man who attacked Parliament Hill in Ottawa in October 2014, killing a Canadian soldier.



Under cross-examination by Jamali's lawyer, Tiago Murias, Kanou acknowledged that several innocuous images were also found on the devices, including pictures of California and information about a Muslim charity.

Kanou said he only focused on images and songs pertinent to the terror investigation.

Travel documents seized

Another RCMP officer, Rudin Gjoka, testified Thursday about the arrest of Jamali and Djermane in April 2015.

He said they were picked up at Villeray Park on the evening of April 14. He said both were co-operative and didn't resist arrest.



A third RCMP officer, Sébastien Fradet, also testified about items seized from the couple the day of the arrest.

Those included birth certificates, a citizenship certificate showing Djermane as a smiling child, passport photos and a receipt for passports, along with other travel documents.

The trial of Djermane and Jamali is expected to last 10 weeks.

The accused are each facing four charges: