Some Montreal residents are calling on the Hudson's Bay Company to remove a plaque on the company's downtown flagship store that commemorates Jefferson Davis, who was president of the Confederate States during the U.S. Civil War.

The calls come after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a deadly car attack on anti-racism protesters who were demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday. The man charged in the attack idolized Nazis, according to a former teacher.

The aftermath of the Charlottesville clashes have prompted many to look closer at Confederate monuments in their own neighbourhoods.

The Montreal plaque hangs on a wall of the HBC store on Union Avenue. Written in French, it says: "To the memory of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States, who lived in 1867 in the home of John Lovell, which was once here."

It goes on to say it was first placed there in 1957 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a non-profit women's group dedicated to celebrating Confederate history.

Andrew Papenheim first saw the plaque posted online.

"I walk down Union Avenue every day, now I just see it every time and it irks me," he said.

"I'm not sure why we would go out of our way to commemorate this dark and horrible thing. Jefferson Davis was not an honourable man, he committed treason in defence of chattel slavery."

The plaque, attached to The Bay's wall along Union Avenue, is 'to the memory of Jefferson Davis,' and commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Calls for plaque to be removed

Papenheim says he got tired of being upset and decided to find out why the plaque was still on display.

"I wanted to figure out how it was being funded. It was really important to me that we were not spending public funds commemorating this disgusting thing," he said.

He got in touch with The Bay's heritage department in May to ask for more information.

In a reply, the department said it would have a member review and research the plaque and get back to him once that was completed. He has yet to receive any more information.

Papenheim is not alone in his calls to have the plaque removed.

Mark Warner has repeatedly made requests to Mayor Denis Coderre via Twitter to do something.

.@DenisCoderre I bet you can match this eloquence when you move to remove the plaque to Jefferson Davis in Phillips Square in Montreal. https://t.co/FndAdZXzQk — @MAAWLAW

"A plaque that's donated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, without any context, to the honour of the president of the Confederacy who defended slavery is an offence to me as a black Canadian," Warner told CBC News.

He says his tweets to Coderre have gone unanswered.

HBC declined to give an on-camera interview. Instead a spokesperson for the company emailed a statement to CBC News.

"The plaque was mounted on the Morgan's department store building before Hudson's Bay occupied the space. We are looking into it further," wrote Tiffany Bourrè.

Why a plaque for Davis in Montreal?

Davis was president of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865, when the Confederacy was defeated by the Union army under Ulysses S. Grant in May of that year. A few weeks after the Confederates surrendered, Davis was arrested, charged with treason and put in jail.

After he was released on bail, Davis spent some time in Montreal.

In a letter to his brother written in 1867, Davis wrote that he was staying with John Lovell, a prominent Montrealer who owned a printing company.

The Lovell Litho & Publications Inc.'s company website makes note of the fact.

"In 1867 John Lovell gave refuge in his home, where the Hudson's Bay Company at [Phillips Square] presently stands, to Jefferson Davis, exiled President of the Confederated Southern States, at the end of the Civil War," says the website.